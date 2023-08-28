Advertise with Us
MLGW warns customers to lookout for scams

MLGW warns customers about the latest scams.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas, and Water are warning customers to be on the lookout for the latest scams.

Scammers are acting as employees to send customers a barcode via text and ask them to go to Walgreens or Walmart to make payments, according to MLGW.

MLGW representatives will not call and demand money.

To make bill payments call 1-866-315-0277, using My Account, at authorized pay agents, or at a community office.

Customers who have fallen victim to a scam should report it to the police.

To learn more about utility scams click here.

To track or report scams in the area, visit the Memphis Better Business Bureau’s website by clicking here or calling 901-759-1300.

