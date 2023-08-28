Man wanted for murder on S Parkway East
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a man accused in a fatal shooting on S Parkway East, near the intersection of S Lauderdale Street.
The shooting happened just after 9:30 a.m. on August 18.
Officers found Tomanuel Benson dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.
Police identified Randy Ewing as the man they say is responsible.
Ewing is wanted for second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
If you have any information about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
