Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man dead in Berclair shooting

The shotoing scene on Berclair
The shotoing scene on Berclair(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a shooting in Berclair on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 4:25 a.m. on Chelsea Avenue

Officers found the victim and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured in downtown Memphis shooting
1 dead, 2 injured in downtown Memphis shooting
MSU student found dead on campus
15-year-old Madison Stevenson disappeared after visiting a friend
15-year-old girl missing after visiting a friend’s home; family searches for answers
1 juvenile critically injured, 1 woman dead after shooting on West Red Oaks Drive, police say
1-year-old shot and in critical condition, 1 woman dead after shooting on West Red Oaks Drive, police say
FILE - Many Americans say they've interacted with deceased family members in dreams, according...
Many Americans say they’ve interacted with deceased family members in dreams, study says

Latest News

Woman attempts to stab neighbor with butter knife, deputies say
Woman attempts to stab neighbor with butter knife, charged with assault, deputies say
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: cloudy, misty start to Monday; quiet, mild week ahead
8/28 First Alert Forecast: drizzly areas early Monday; brighter, drier days ahead
1 dead, 2 injured in downtown Memphis shooting