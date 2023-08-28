Man dead in Berclair shooting
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a shooting in Berclair on Monday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting at 4:25 a.m. on Chelsea Avenue
Officers found the victim and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.