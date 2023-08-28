Man dead in Berclair shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a shooting in Berclair on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 4:25 a.m. on Chelsea Avenue

Officers found the victim and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.