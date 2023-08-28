Man arrested after allegedly stabbing ex multiple times in the middle of Berclair street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been arrested and charged after he was allegedly seen strangling his ex-girlfriend and then spotted stabbing her multiple times in the middle of the Berclair street where he lives.

Yasser Chaviano-Gomez, 47, is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

On Thursday, August 24, at 9:44 p.m., Memphis police responded to a domestic disturbance at Chaviano-Gomez’s home on Vernon Cove.

There, a witness told police that his cousin had been fighting with her ex-boyfriend, Chaviano-Gomez, inside the house, and he got involved when he heard screaming coming from their bedroom.

The cousin tried to get inside the room, but the door was locked, so he forced his way into the room, where he allegedly saw Chaviano-Gomez kneeling over his ex-girlfriend with his hands around her throat, strangling her. The witness said he separated the two and his cousin fled, but soon after, Chaviano-Gomez chased after her.

A neighbor told police that he was sitting on his front porch when he saw the couple outside arguing and then Chaviano-Gomez dragging his ex-girlfriend down the street. The neighbor told police he then witnessed Chaviano-Gomez stab her multiple times with a knife before fleeing.

Police say the woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in extremely critical condition. Police say she suffered stab wounds to her neck, chin, nose, hands, and leg, and lost so much blood that she was unconscious with weak vitals.

The victim would later tell police in the hospital that Chaviano-Gomez told her he was going to kill her.

Officers were able to find Chaviano-Gomez in the area of Macon Road and Berclair Road and place him under arrest. He later told investigators that he had maybe four or five beers and did not remember strangling or stabbing his ex.

Chaviano-Gomez is being held on a $250,000 bond and is due in court Tuesday.

