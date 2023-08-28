Man arrested after allegedly driving while intoxicated with children in the car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly drove under the influence with two small children in the car.

Jeffrey Ware, 40, is charged with DUI/child endangerment, reckless driving, public intoxication, and financial responsibility.

On Tuesday, August 22, at 9:35 a.m., an officer responded to a DUI call at I-40 West and Same Cooper Boulevard East, where Ware was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a red SUV with a two-year-old and five-year-old in the back seat.

A witness told police she saw the red SUV swerving in and out of traffic on I-40, striking the guard rails multiple times.

The witness told police the car gave out in the middle of the interstate due to two flat tires and was blocking several lanes of traffic. The witness said she then stopped to check on the driver.

Police say when she found Ware unresponsive, she called 911.

Paramedics made the scene and transported Ware to a local hospital in non-critical condition. The two children in the back seat were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Ware was found to have an active warrant for failing to appear in court for a felony case.

He is being held on a $3,00 bond and is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.