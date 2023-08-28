Advertise with Us
Law enforcement non-profit organization educates K-12 students on strategies to avoid drugs

By Sydney Gray and Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A law enforcement non-profit organization is working to help students by educating them and giving them the tools to say no to drugs.

Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence or L.E.A.D. is a program that uses a “Too Good for Drugs and Violence” curriculum.

“We can not arrest our way out of the issues and problems that we’re having but we can get on the preventative side and keep a young person from going down the wrong path, if possible, said L.E.A.D. Regional Director, Lieutenant Nicholas Glenn.

Studies show the program has been tested and proven to help prevent kids from getting involved in violence and avoid drugs.

