Justin Timberlake to produce music for Monday Night Football

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You can catch Memphian Justin Timberlake on Monday nights this football season!

ESPN announced Monday that Grammy-winning music producer Timbaland and Timberlake will curate music for select Monday Night Football games throughout the 2023 season.

The music will run in promotional spots and games for seven weeks this season, including:

Week 1: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Week 6: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 11: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 16: Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 18 Doubleheader: TBD

Wild Card Round (Postseason): TBD

Divisional Round (Postseason): TBD

“Football and music go hand-in-hand, like the iconic Timbaland and Justin Timberlake duo, who collaborate on music to near perfection,” said ESPN Senior Director of Sports Marketing Curtis Friends. “ESPN’s Monday Night Football music curatorship is popular with fans given the access this partnership provides to new and unexpected combinations of music with sport. We’ve had Diplo, DJ Khaled, Drake, and Marshmello and this fifth season, for the first time, we have two curators in Timbaland/JT we know will energize all us fans for this NFL football season.”

The first track is a single featuring Nelly Furtado called “Keep Going Up,” which will be featured for week 1′s matchup with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

