First Alert Forecast: cloudy, misty start to Monday; quiet, mild week ahead

MONDAY: Clouds & mist linger around the Mid-South to kick off the new work and school week, trending toward more sunshine and breezy northeast flow through the day. Expect highs to top out in the middle to, a few, upper 80s. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out. A secondary front will slip into the region, replenishing a fresh dry air mass for much of the week ahead. Under mostly clear skies, lows will drop into middle to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds hang around as the week continues for the Mid-South. A mild northeast breeze will stick around in the wake of the secondary front. Morning 60s will rebound to the middle to upper 80s by the afternoon hours. Lows will fall back, under mostly clear skies, to the lower to middle 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Quiet and dry weather will prevail through the week with comfortable air continuing to filter into the region. A breezy Wednesday will keep highs in the middle 80s, though middle 80s will remain the flavor for Thursday, as well. We’ll quickly rebound into the 90s for Friday and through the upcoming Labor Day weekend with mostly to partly sunny skies, muggier air and a rogue storm chance returning, though, appreciable rain looks to be illusive.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Hurricane Franklin continues to strengthen as it shoots the gap between the US east coast and Bermuda – likely becoming our first ‘major’ hurricane of the season. While a close shave to the island of Bermuda is likely mid-week yield indirect impacts; as well as the US east coast. Tropical Storm Idalia will likely make a landfall in Florida by mid-week, possibly as a hurricane – given the deep warmth of the Gulf of Mexico, rapid intensification is possible as it approaches NE Florida, nearing ‘major’ status. This will, actually, help to keep our weather quiet through the week ahead.

