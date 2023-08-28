Domestic dispute turned shooting leaves 1 with critical injuries in North Memphis
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in North Memphis has sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
According to SCSO, the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute around 4 p.m. in the 4100 block of Hampton Manor Lane.
One person is detained.
Detectives are investigating.
