Domestic dispute turned shooting leaves 1 with critical injuries in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in North Memphis has sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

According to SCSO, the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute around 4 p.m. in the 4100 block of Hampton Manor Lane.

One person is detained.

Detectives are investigating.

