‘Criminals run the city’: Downtown residents furious over string of deadly shootings, rise in property crime

By Walter Murphy
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and two other people are injured following a shooting in downtown Memphis on Sunday morning.

“The girl tried to run while they shot all around her car,” one man who lives near the corner where the shooting happened told Action News 5. “There are bullet holes on every building on the main street where people eat and shop every single day.”

Officers responded to the shooting just before 3:00 a.m. on South Main Street, and over the course of the investigation discovered a reason to believe the attack was targeted. 

“This is what we wake up to on a Sunday morning because they’re allowed to do it in this city,” said the man who did not want to be identified. “Criminals run this city.”

Just two weeks ago another shooting at what residents have started calling “pop-up parties” injured eight people on BB King and Gayoso.

That same shooting was the catalyst that started the new Traffic Control Plan to curb violent crime in the downtown entertainment district.

“They step up their police presence and just what I thought would happen,” said the man who witnessed the shooting early Sunday morning. “It pushes more of the crime and pop-up parties away from Beale Street into our neighborhoods.”

The Memphis Police Department released this statement to our newsroom regarding that new plan:

MPD has no suspect information at this time but did release this photo of the getaway car they think was used in the shooting.

The downtown man who feels like the neighborhood is going downhill said he’s ready for the police to step-up and fix the issues.

“They need to chase and hunt these people down who are doing it and put an end to it,” he told Action News 5. “It’s reckless and ridiculous. This kind of stuff doesn’t happen in other cities.”

If you have any information about this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

