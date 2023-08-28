Alcorn tax collector charged with fraud

ALCORN CO., Miss. (WMC) - Former Alcorn County tax collector Larry Ross pleaded guilty to fraud charges.

Mississippi State Auditor Shad White says Ross pleaded guilty to false representations to defraud the government.

Ross is accused of creating a false bill of sale for a motor vehicle to lower the tax burden for an Alcorn County resident.

Ross was given a demand letter for $69,153.23 at the time of his arrest.

Ross was ordered to immediately resign and given five years of post-release supervision.

“Thank you to the district attorney’s office for their dedicated work to bring this case to a close,” White said. “The investigators in my office will continue to hunt down illegal uses of taxpayer dollars in every corner of the state.”

