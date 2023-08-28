Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Alcorn tax collector charged with fraud

Larry Ross
Larry Ross(Mississippi State Auditor's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALCORN CO., Miss. (WMC) - Former Alcorn County tax collector Larry Ross pleaded guilty to fraud charges.

Mississippi State Auditor Shad White says Ross pleaded guilty to false representations to defraud the government.

Ross is accused of creating a false bill of sale for a motor vehicle to lower the tax burden for an Alcorn County resident.

Ross was given a demand letter for $69,153.23 at the time of his arrest.

Ross was ordered to immediately resign and given five years of post-release supervision.

“Thank you to the district attorney’s office for their dedicated work to bring this case to a close,” White said. “The investigators in my office will continue to hunt down illegal uses of taxpayer dollars in every corner of the state.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured in downtown Memphis shooting
1 dead, 2 injured in downtown Memphis shooting
MSU student found dead on campus was from Madison, university says
15-year-old Madison Stevenson disappeared after visiting a friend
15-year-old girl missing after visiting a friend’s home; family searches for answers
Kroger distribution center in Memphis
Worker who died at Kroger distribution center identified; employees claim it was heat-related
1 juvenile critically injured, 1 woman dead after shooting on West Red Oaks Drive, police say
1-year-old shot and in critical condition, 1 woman dead after shooting on West Red Oaks Drive, police say

Latest News

Marteze Logan Jr. (L) and Codarries Page (R)
2 arrested after shooting at Covington apartments
Yasser Chaviano-Gomez, 47
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing ex multiple times in the middle of Berclair street
Unclaimed veteran to be reburied in Memphis
MLGW warns customers about the latest scams.
MLGW warns customers to lookout for scams