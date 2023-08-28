2 arrested after shooting at Covington apartments

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington police arrested two men accused in a shooting at an apartment complex in May.

The shooting happened at Broadmeadow Place Apartments on Peeler Road.

Shortly after identifying suspects via a press release, police located one suspect, 23-year-old Cadarries Page.

Police say Page admitted to the shooting, and officers were able to retrieve the gun used. Page was taken to jail.

He’s charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

Police say after this, Marteze Logan, Jr. admitted to being the driver involved in the shooting.

Logan is charged with facilitation of a felony and reckless endangerment. His bond has not been set at this time.

“I want to commend the great police work by the Criminal Investigation Division team at CPD. They continue to make the violent crimes cases a priority and aggressively holding the people responsible accountable for their actions.” said Chief Donna Turner. “I want to thank the men involved in this incident for stepping up, taking responsibility for their actions, and assisting our detectives in recovering the weapon used in this shooting. Thanks to those in our community who assisted us in solving this case. This partnership with our citizens continues to reinforce our efforts for making our community safer.”

