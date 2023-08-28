Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

2 arrested after shooting at Covington apartments

Marteze Logan Jr. (L) and Codarries Page (R)
Marteze Logan Jr. (L) and Codarries Page (R)(Covington Police Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington police arrested two men accused in a shooting at an apartment complex in May.

The shooting happened at Broadmeadow Place Apartments on Peeler Road.

Shortly after identifying suspects via a press release, police located one suspect, 23-year-old Cadarries Page.

Police say Page admitted to the shooting, and officers were able to retrieve the gun used. Page was taken to jail.

He’s charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

Police say after this, Marteze Logan, Jr. admitted to being the driver involved in the shooting.

Logan is charged with facilitation of a felony and reckless endangerment. His bond has not been set at this time.

“I want to commend the great police work by the Criminal Investigation Division team at CPD. They continue to make the violent crimes cases a priority and aggressively holding the people responsible accountable for their actions.” said Chief Donna Turner. “I want to thank the men involved in this incident for stepping up, taking responsibility for their actions, and assisting our detectives in recovering the weapon used in this shooting. Thanks to those in our community who assisted us in solving this case. This partnership with our citizens continues to reinforce our efforts for making our community safer.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured in downtown Memphis shooting
1 dead, 2 injured in downtown Memphis shooting
MSU student found dead on campus was from Madison, university says
15-year-old Madison Stevenson disappeared after visiting a friend
15-year-old girl missing after visiting a friend’s home; family searches for answers
Kroger distribution center in Memphis
Worker who died at Kroger distribution center identified; employees claim it was heat-related
1 juvenile critically injured, 1 woman dead after shooting on West Red Oaks Drive, police say
1-year-old shot and in critical condition, 1 woman dead after shooting on West Red Oaks Drive, police say

Latest News

Larry Ross
Alcorn tax collector charged with fraud
Yasser Chaviano-Gomez, 47
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing ex multiple times in the middle of Berclair street
Unclaimed veteran to be reburied in Memphis
MLGW warns customers about the latest scams.
MLGW warns customers to lookout for scams