1 dead after shooting on Tangle Oaks Drive, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Around 8:46 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on Tangle Oaks Drive near Woods Edge.

When police arrived, they discovered that two male victims had been shot.

One male was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other male victim was transported to a nearby hospital in non-critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.