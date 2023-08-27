Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Woman attempts to stab neighbor with butter knife, charged with assault, deputies say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a woman they say attempted to tab her neighbor during an altercation.

On August 19, deputies responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a residence on Hamlet Road.

When deputies arrived, they were informed by the victim that her neighbor, Lorrie Meriwether, approached her while she was sitting on the front porch.

According to deputy reports, Meriwether began yelling at the victim while she held a butter knife in her hand.

She also made stabbing motions toward the victim.

The victim then advised the deputies that Meriwether ‘stuck her’ in the arm with the butter knife.

When deputies confronted Meriwether, she admitted to poking the victim in the arm with the butter knife and calling her names.

Meriwether was taken into custody and is currently facing an aggravated assault charge.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
The scene on Adrian Drive.
2 shot, 1 dead in High Point Terrace shooting
Charles Baker, 36
Suspect captured after shooting neighbor multiple times, say police
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, longtime ‘Price is Right’ host, has died, publicist says

Latest News

Woman attempts to stab neighbor with butter knife, charged with assault, deputies say
After yet another day of excessive heat, relief is finally in sight. A cold front will sweep...
Storms push through overnight some could be on the stronger side
1 dead at Kroger Distribution Center on Bledsoe Road, MPD investigates
1 dead at Kroger Distribution Center on Bledsoe Road, MPD investigates
L.E.A.D. is helping K-12 students in saying no to drugs and staying away from violence.
Law enforcement non-profit organization educates K-12 students on strategies to avoid drugs,