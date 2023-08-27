Tracking a cold front that will bring rain today & relief from the extreme heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Isolated storms will move through the area this morning, and a few could linger into the afternoon thanks to a cold front. This front will also provide relief from the extreme heat we have been dealing with. A few storms this morning or afternoon could contain heavy rain and gusty winds, but the severe threat is low. After the front makes its way through, temperatures will fall into the 80s for highs today and will last for much of the work week.

TODAY: Showers and storms early Sunday and a few isolated storms could linger into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s and northerly winds at 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible, lows in the lower 70s and winds out of the northeast at 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: A stray shower possible otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday through Thursday will be pleasant, mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

