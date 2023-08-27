Pedestrian struck, killed in Oakhaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the pedestrian crash at 9:41 a.m. in the area of Oak Lake Lane and Tchulahoma Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver remained on the scene until police arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation.

