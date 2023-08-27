Advertise with Us
Pedestrian struck, killed in Oakhaven

By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the pedestrian crash at 9:41 a.m. in the area of Oak Lake Lane and Tchulahoma Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver remained on the scene until police arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation.

