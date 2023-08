MLGW is working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power to all of our customers. Just within the past few hours we have drastically lowered the number of customers without power to 2,200. Earlier Sunday afternoon, we had almost 7,000 customers without power.

We will continue throughout the night to restore power until everyone is back on. Some outages are due to trees falling on power lines. In some cases, a tree trimming crew must first remove the debris before our electrical crews can work on the outage.