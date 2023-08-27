Advertise with Us
Man injured in South Memphis shooting

By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting in South Memphis on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:07 a.m. on Todd Drive.

Officers found the victim and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

