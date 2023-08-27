Man injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting in South Memphis on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:07 a.m. on Todd Drive.

Officers found the victim and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.