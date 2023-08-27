Man injured in Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting on Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Tillman Street near Johnson Avenue.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, the victim was a 48-year-old man.

He drove himself to the hospital in a private vehicle.

His condition is unknown at this time.

We will keep you updated as soon as more information is released.

