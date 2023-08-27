Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man injured in Binghampton shooting

The crime scene on Tillman Street near Johnson Avenue.
The crime scene on Tillman Street near Johnson Avenue.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting on Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Tillman Street near Johnson Avenue.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, the victim was a 48-year-old man.

He drove himself to the hospital in a private vehicle.

His condition is unknown at this time.

We will keep you updated as soon as more information is released.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
1 dead at Kroger Distribution Center on Bledsoe Road, MPD investigates
Memphis warehouse worker dies on the job at Kroger Distribution Center
Judge Bill Anderson
Shelby County judge defends new bail system, although questions remain
Doctors said Ace’s connective tissues are weaker than most and he’s prone to bruising and injury.
2-year-old boy goes home for first time after spending 809 days in the hospital

Latest News

Four people hospitalized after Downtown shooting
Memphis Police Department
Four people hospitalized after downtown Memphis shooting
1 dead at Kroger Distribution Center on Bledsoe Road, MPD investigates
Memphis warehouse worker dies on the job at Kroger Distribution Center
Tracking a cold front that will keep us with rain chances through evening and will allow for...
Sagay's early Sunday morning First Alert Forecast