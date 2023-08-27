Four people hospitalized after downtown Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people are in the hospital following a shooting on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 3:00 a.m. in downtown Memphis.

A woman was shot in the head and taken to the hospital, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

Three others were also taken to the hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

We will update you as soon as more information is released.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.