Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Former Tenn. Governor Don Sundquist dies at 87

Don Sundquist
Don Sundquist(Action News 5)
By Joe Birch and Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Tennessee Governor Don Sundquist was surrounded by his family when he passed at Baptist Memorial Hospital in East Memphis overnight.

Sundquist, who was 87 years old, and his wife Martha quietly moved back to the Memphis area to The Farms at Baily Station in Collierville 18 months ago.

Sundquist served as the 47th Governor of Tennessee winning office in 1994 and cruising to re-election in 1998.

Before winning the highest office in state government, Sundquist served as a West Tennessee Congressman, winning a close race in 1982 and easily scoring re-election five more terms in Congress times as a conservative Republican friend of business.

But as Governor, Sundquist proposed a state income tax in 2001 which sparked a huge protest that included broken windows at the state capitol and vandals damaging Sundquist’s office.

After retiring from elected politics, Sundquist did some lobbying and settled in Townsend in East Tennessee until his recent return to Shelby County where he raised his family and launched his political career as a business leader in the 1980s.

Memorial services for Governor Don Sundquist will be held in Memphis and in Nashville before the former governor is laid to rest at Townsend in east Tennessee where he’s lived quietly after a life in politics.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
1 dead at Kroger Distribution Center on Bledsoe Road, MPD investigates
Memphis warehouse worker dies on the job at Kroger Distribution Center
Memphis Police Department
Four people hospitalized after downtown Memphis shooting
Judge Bill Anderson
Shelby County judge defends new bail system, although questions remain

Latest News

The crime scene on Tillman Street near Johnson Avenue.
Man injured in Binghampton shooting
A few more showers possible through afternoon. Temperatures will stay below average for most...
Sagay's Sunday First Alert Forecast 8/27/23
Four people hospitalized after Downtown shooting
Man injured in Binghampton shooting