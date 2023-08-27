Advertise with Us
Former Arlington High, Memphis star Hunter Goodman goes 2-for-4 in MLB debut

Colorado Rockies' Hunter Goodman bats during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the...
Colorado Rockies' Hunter Goodman bats during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Arlington High school and University of Memphis product Hunter Goodman received the call he’s been waiting his entire life for on Sunday: Getting the call to the Major Leagues for the first time. The Colorado Rockies promoted Goodman on Sunday to make his big league debut against the Baltimore Orioles.

The former All-American with the Tigers proceeded to go 2-for-4 with two singles in his debut, including an RBI knock with his first hit in the top of the 6th. Goodman helped Colorado to a 4-3 win.

The 901 native is the first University of Memphis product to debut in the Major Leagues since Jacob Wilson in 2021.

