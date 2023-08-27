Advertise with Us
15-year-old girl missing after visiting a friend’s home; family searches for answers

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It has been 30 days since the family and friends of 15-year-old Madison Stevenson have seen her.

With no other place to turn, the family has turned to the public for assistance as her disappearance remains unsolved.

The family officially reached out to Action News 5 to express their concerns and their plan of action.

They will be passing out flyers on Saturday, September 2 in hopes that volunteers will come to support.

Family and friends plan to meet at Jerry’s Sno Cones on Wells Station Road to notify the public and pass out flyers to any volunteers willing to help.

Stevenson disappeared after leaving her home to visit a friend. She has not been seen or heard from since.

