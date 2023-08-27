1 juvenile critically injured, 1 woman dead after shooting on West Red Oaks Drive, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and one juvenile in critical condition.

Around 8:15 p.m., police responded to a shooting on West Red Oaks Drive near Mimosa Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered that an adult woman and a juvenile had apparent gunshot wounds.

They both were transported to the hospital in critical condition where the woman was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information at this time.

