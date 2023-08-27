1 dead, 2 injured in downtown Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and two other people are injured following a shooting in downtown Memphis on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 3:00 a.m. on South Main Street.

Officers found three victims who were close to the scene.

The first victim, a woman, was in critical condition at Pontotoc Avenue and Main Street.

Police say the second victim was a man who was in critical condition at Vance Avenue and Main Street.

The third victim was a woman who was in critical condition at Front Street and Madison Avenue.

They were all taken to the hospital.

The first victim was pronounced dead from her injuries, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

