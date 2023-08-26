Advertise with Us
Strong storms push through into Sunday with a cold front bringing relief from the extreme heat

WMC First Alert Weather
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After yet another day of excessive heat, relief is finally in sight. A cold front will sweep through the area tonight into early Sunday, bringing strong to possible severe showers and storms. Main threats will be heavy rain and gusty winds. After the front pushed through, much better conditions are in store for the back half of the weekend into next week.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms will be making their way through in the early morning hours of Sunday. Clouds will build overnight, and lows will be in the upper 70s. Winds will be Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORRROW: Showers and storms are expected early Sunday into the mid-morning. Some could be on the stronger side bringing gusty winds and heavy rain. These are associated with a passing cold front that will aid in better conditions for our new week. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s. The afternoon and evening will be cloudy, but mostly dry with a stray shower possible.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: A nice week ahead with below average highs in the forecast. Most of the week highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s. A stray shower is possible into Monday with the rest of the week remaining dry. Highs will be back in the low 90s for the end of the week into the weekend.

