One person hospitalized after Hickory Hill shooting

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is hospitalized after a shooting on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting after 3:00 a.m. on Hickory Hill Road and Winchester Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

There is no suspect information a this time, according to the Memphis Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation.

