One more day of extreme heat before cooler temperatures arrive!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be another day of extreme heat across the Mid-South, but thankfully cooler temperatures will arrive tomorrow. A stray shower or storm is possible through tonight, but the chance will be low. Sunday morning, we could see a few more showers with a cold front that will move across the region and a few pop ups could develop Sunday afternoon with the heating of the day. Highs for Sunday will climb near 90 degrees for most!

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with highs again near 100 with heat index 100-115 and a light North wind.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with slight chance of a stray shower with overnight lows near 80 and light winds.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of showers and storms early, cooler with highs near 90 and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs near 90, and overnight lows near 70. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows near 70. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny each day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

