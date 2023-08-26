Advertise with Us
DeSoto County AgCenter and Arena groundbreaking(Christie Barclay, DeSoto County Officials break ground on DeSoto County AgCenter and Arena)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NESBIT, Miss. (WMC) - The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors officially broke ground on the DeSoto County AgCenter and Arena on Friday.

Once complete, the AgCenter will have classrooms, learning labs, conference and convention space, indoor and outdoor arenas, ball fields, tennis and pickleball courts, and more.

Officials say the state-of-the-art facility will provide residents with an opportunity to learn and experience the impact agriculture has on our daily lives.

“That’s what you’re going to see when you come out here, a taste of nature,” said Lee Caldwell, District 4 supervisor of Shelby County. “And it’s going back to the heart of our community with agriculture, so how awesome is it to bring your science class out here? When you’re talking about monocots and dicots or whatever, and we can show you examples of them growing and we can show you cotton growing and different kinds of grasses. So there’s great educational opportunities here.”

The state-of-art facility is being built at 1170 Star Landing Road, in Nesbit, Mississippi.

It is expected to be completed in about two years.

