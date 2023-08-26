Advertise with Us
Man reunited with missing cat after 8 years

A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years ago. (KING)
By KING Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SEATTLE (KING) - It was a special reunion for a Seattle man whose cat went missing nearly a decade ago.

Johnny Goodman said he is happy to see his cat, Pierre, whom he thought he would never see again after eight years.

Pierre went missing in 2015 while staying with a family friend.

After months of looking, Goodman said he kind of lost hope. That is until last week.

A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years ago.(KING via CNN Newsource)

Pierre was found and taken to the Tacoma Humane Society, where he was scanned for a microchip and was able to be reunited with Goodman.

According to the Tacoma Humane Society, Pierre was in bad shape and had been living on the streets.

Goodman said he is focusing on getting reacquainted with his cat and making sure he is happy.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

