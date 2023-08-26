Juvenile injured in Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile is injured after a shooting on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting after 3:00 a.m. on Hickory Hill Road near Lichterman Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information a this time, according to the Memphis Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation.

