Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Hidden shipwreck from World War I found at bottom of Texas river

The summer heat wave and low rainfall recently revealed a hidden shipwreck at the bottom of the...
The summer heat wave and low rainfall recently revealed a hidden shipwreck at the bottom of the Neches River in Texas.(Texas Historical Commission via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILSBEE, Texas (CNN) - A hidden shipwreck from World War I has been revealed at the bottom of a Texas river thanks to low rainfall and a summer heat wave.

The wreck in the Neches River was found last week by a man jet skiing in the area.

The Texas Historical Commission says the team has known about the location of the shipwreck since surveys in the 2000s.

According to the commission, the vessel was from the U.S. Shipping Board Emergency Fleet Corporation.

The commission also says there are nearly 40 wooden-hulled vessels from the EFC in East Texas rivers.

That makes it one of the largest collections of World War I vessel abandonment sites in the country.

Many of the shipwreck sites are protected under federal and state laws.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
The scene on Adrian Drive.
2 shot, 1 dead in High Point Terrace shooting
Charles Baker, 36
Suspect captured after shooting neighbor multiple times, say police
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work

Latest News

1 dead at Kroger Distribution Center on Bledsoe Road, MPD investigates
1 dead at Kroger Distribution Center on Bledsoe Road, MPD investigates
Several people are reported to have died in a shooting at a Dollar General store in...
Multiple people killed in Jacksonville store shooting, mayor says
A cyclist tops a hill at sunset, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in San Antonio, where temperatures...
Heat records continue to fall in Dallas as scorching summer continues in the United States
At least seven people were injured Saturday morning in a shooting at a Boston parade. (Source:...
Several injured in mass shooting at Boston parade
Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., speaks during an interview with The...
Thousands converge on National Mall to mark the March on Washington’s 60th anniversary