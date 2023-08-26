1 dead at Kroger Distribution Center on Bledsoe Road, MPD investigates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a death at the Kroger Distribution Center on Bledsoe Road.

Around 8:13 p.m. on August 25, officers and MFD were dispatched to the distribution center on Bledsoe Road regarding an unresponsive victim.

The victim was pronounced deceased, and a report was taken.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No other information is known at this time.

