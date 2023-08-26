1 dead at Kroger Distribution Center on Bledsoe Road, MPD investigates
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a death at the Kroger Distribution Center on Bledsoe Road.
Around 8:13 p.m. on August 25, officers and MFD were dispatched to the distribution center on Bledsoe Road regarding an unresponsive victim.
The victim was pronounced deceased, and a report was taken.
This is an ongoing investigation.
No other information is known at this time.
