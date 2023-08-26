1 in critical condition after shooting on Golden Eagle Drive, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 6:10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near Golden Eagle Drive near Eyrie.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male victim had been shot.

The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspects fled the scene in dark clothing.

There is no other suspect information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.