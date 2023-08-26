Advertise with Us
1 in critical condition after shooting on Golden Eagle Drive, police say(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 6:10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near Golden Eagle Drive near Eyrie.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male victim had been shot.

The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspects fled the scene in dark clothing.

There is no other suspect information at this time.

