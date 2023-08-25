Your First Alert to more heat and soon a much needed break in the pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dome of heat continues to keep the Mid-South hot and dry, but it will soon weaken and drift west allowing cooler temperatures and a chance of rain to move into the Action News 5 coverage area.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s to near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a light Southwest wind and afternoon highs near 100 with heat index of 110 to 115.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southwest wind and overnight lows near 80.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with highs again near 100 and overnight lows near 80. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs near 90, and overnight lows near 70. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows near 70. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny each day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.