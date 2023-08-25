U.S. DHS awards over $1.4M in grants to improve safety, security in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday, Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-9) announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has awarded five grants totaling more than $1.4 million to five different entities to improve safety and security in Memphis and Shelby County:

The City of Memphis Fire Department

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

Agricenter International

The Memphis Business Academy Hickory Hill Elementary and Middle School

And the Muslim Community Center, Inc. (DBA Pleasant View School).

All five funding awards are being allocated through DHS’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as part of their FY 2023 preparedness grant programs.

“I’m pleased to announce that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has awarded over $1.4 million in federal funding to improve safety and security in Memphis and Shelby County,” said Congressman Cohen. “This funding will help to harden our critical infrastructure, protect our schools, and keep our communities safe.

“I voted to authorize these resources in the FY 2023 appropriations package, and I’m glad to see it benefiting our community,” Cohen continued. “I’m committed to working with our partners to make Memphis and Shelby County a safer place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Agricenter International, the Memphis Business Academy Hickory Hill Elementary and Middle School, and the Muslim Community Center, Inc. (Pleasant View School) will each receive federal grant funding under DHS and FEMA’s FY 2023 Nonprofit Security Grant Program.

This program provides funding support for facility hardening and other physical security enhancements, as well as activities to nonprofit organizations that are at a high risk of a terrorist attack.

Agricenter International will receive $128,785 in federal funding.

The Memphis Business Academy Hickory Hill Elementary and Middle School will receive $149,250 in federal funding.

The Muslim Community Center, Inc. (Pleasant View School) will receive a federal grant award of $150,000.

The City of Memphis Fire Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will both receive federal grant funding under DHS and FEMA’s FY 2023 Port Security Grant Program (PSGP).

This program provides funding for transportation infrastructure security activities to implement Area Maritime Transportation Security Plans and facility security plans among port authorities, facility operators, and state and local government agencies required to provide port security services.

This grant funding is competitive, and will assist ports in obtaining the resources required to support the development and sustainment of core capabilities identified in the National Preparedness Goal of a secure and resilient nation.

The City of Memphis Fire Department will receive $526,580 in PSGP funding, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will receive a grant award of $187,154.

