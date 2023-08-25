Tips to maximize A/C power during extreme Mid-South heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heat is taking a major toll on us here in the Mid-South, from schools getting out early to A/C units just giving out.

Randall Linn, customer success manager for Choates A/C, Heating and Plumbing, said the heat this summer has been abnormal. Linn said there are a few key things that you can do to stay cool at home.

“If you’ve got good insulation, good ventilation in your home and in the attic, then we can possibly get it down to 75 degrees or 85 degrees,” said Linn.

Everyone is trying to figure out the best and safest way to stay cool. Mid-South school districts are having shorter days and high school football game times have been pushed back.

High school sports leaders say athletes can take the necessary breaks to stay safe.

“They can do their regular workouts any time the humidity or the real feel temperature does not reach 100 or 105°, and even if it reaches that, they can take precautions such as cutting it short, moving inside, taking longer breaks, and things of that nature,” said Rickey Neaves, executive director of the Mississippi High School Activities Association.

Action News 5 wanted to know how this heat wave affects our power system.

“We halt some forms of maintenance so that the system is at full capacity,” said MLGW in a statement. “We also monitor more closely so that we are aware of any capacity issues.”

Linn said while it is late in the season, it’s never too late to clean your A/C units.

“Cleaning those condensers can drop the temperature on that coil 5°, and that’s a lot for refrigerant,” said Linn.

A cooling center is open at the Memphis Hospitality Hub until 8 p.m. Friday night.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.