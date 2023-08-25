Thousands to gather for 60th anniversary March on Washington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Civil rights leaders, celebrities and crowds will honor the continuation of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream during the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington on August 25.

Arndrea Waters King, Drum Major Institute President and daughter-in-law of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what they hope to accomplish at the march, including specific policies and what they would like to see from legislators.

Civil rights leaders, lawmakers, celebrities, and a crowd of tens of thousands of people will gather at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, before marching through the streets of the Nation’s capital, and ending at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial.

