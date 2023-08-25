Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Spiritual leaders work to ‘revive, reconnect and rehabilitate’ Shelby County inmates in week-long conference

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A spiritual revival for inmates in the Shelby County Division of Corrections took place this week.

Nationally renowned pastors, spiritual leaders, musical guests, and motivational speakers came to the 901 to spend time with those incarcerated, encouraging positive life choices.

This was part of a week-long event called the R3 Conference, the three R’s being “revive, reconnect, and rehabilitate.”

R3 Conference
R3 Conference(Action News 5)

The director of the Division of Corrections shed some light on why the R3 Conference is vital in Shelby County.

“Transformation begins on the inside. If we want to begin to heal the city of Memphis, if we want to heal the individuals who live in our communities, we have to start from the inside,” said Anthony Alexander. Most of the men and women that are incarcerated in our facility come from this community so we’ve got to change and start that impact inside the facility.”

The conference featured morning and evening sessions with more than two dozen pastors, spiritual leaders, and speakers scheduled to attend.

R3 Conference
R3 Conference(Action News 5)

“We are fortunate to have an abundance of community volunteers dedicated to spreading the word of God in a loving way that captures the hearts of our offenders and their families through love and grace,” said Alexander. 

This conference was four years in the making, according to Alexander, who also said he hopes this will be an annual affair going forward.

“We are hopeful that the R3 Conference is the beginning stage of creating positive change for communities from the inside out,” he said. “True transformation begins on the inside.”

R3 Conference
R3 Conference(Action News 5)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Footage from the altercation that led to Jarveon Hudspeth's death
Video released of fatal shooting by Shelby County deputy
A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
1 dead after shooting at gas station on Poplar Avenue, police say
1 dead after shooting at gas station on Poplar Avenue, police say
3 injured in crash on Hwy. 385 in Collierville
Man breaks into mother's home and trashes it, threatens her with violence, police say
Man breaks into his mother’s home and trashes it, threatens her, police say

Latest News

Spiritual leaders work to ‘revive, reconnect and rehabilitate’ Shelby County inmates in week-long conference
Memphis Sports and Event Center
New Memphis Sports and Event Center on track to meet 1M visitor goal before end of 2023
Discovery Forest groundbreaking ceremony at the Lichterman Nature Center, Wednesday, Aug. 23,...
Lichterman Nature Center breaks ground for ‘Discovery Forest’
MATA launches cashless, reloadable ‘Smart Card’