Southaven mayor launches new initiative to address criminal activity in the city

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A new initiative is being launched in the City of Southaven, Mississippi to keep crime from coming into the city.

“It’s my responsibility as mayor of Southaven to look out for the future of the city and so there have been changes,” said Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite.

That change is coming with “Operation: Close The Door.”

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite launched the new initiative he said to combat Memphis spillover crime and to stop criminals at the state line.

“Instead of doing dangerous police chases, we’re gonna step up [our] presence on the state line and be there waiting on people instead of chasing them, hence the name close the door,” said Musselwhite.

According to Musselwhite, crime reports show Southaven has seen an increase in violent crimes in recent years like auto thefts and smash-and-grabs.

In a statement written on a city blog he wrote, “I mean no disrespect to Memphis, but cannot ignore the impact that weak prosecutorial and judicial decisions as well as law enforcement restrictions will have on the suburban cities,” said Musselwhite.

“This is not a Southaven versus Memphis issue. This is a criminal versus a non-criminal issue. And I think everybody in the Memphis metro acknowledges that we have crime problems in the metropolitan area that affect all of us and so it’s not meant to pit one city against another it’s meant for us all to be more conscious of a serious problem,” said Musselwhite.

Mayor Musselwhite said he’s advocating for changes in Southaven to make what he calls a great city even better.

“The message is really simple like we welcome everyone to our city. We know we have a nice city; people want to be here. However, it’s not asking too much that you don’t commit crimes and run from us,” said Musselwhite.

