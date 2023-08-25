Advertise with Us
MPD searches for 3 armed men that attempted to steal car

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for three armed suspects who attempted to steal an Infiniti.

On August 15, 2023, around 3:00 a.m., a white Nissan Altima with Kentucky tags parked next to an Infiniti sedan.

Three armed males got out of the Altima. They broke the sunroof out of the Infiniti and attempted to steal it using a key programmer.

One armed male entered the vehicle, and the two males armed with pistols stood guard.

When unsuccessful, the three males got back into the white Altima and fled the scene.

All suspects were armed with handguns. No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

