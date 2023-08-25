Memphis Chamber to lead Memphis in May international activities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Memphis Chamber will lead all international, economic development, and diplomatic activities for Memphis in May International Festival.

“The Chamber has a legacy of building international relationships and attracting foreign direct investment. It’s what we do. It’s in our DNA,” Chamber President & CEO Ted Townsend said. “By combining our international expertise with Memphis in May’s iconic, globally recognized brand, I believe we will create an economic development opportunity for Memphis and the countries we honor that is truly unique to our region.

The Chamber will start by announcing the 2024 honored country next week, and later on will commission an artist to create the poster each year to highlight that country’s culture.

A grand opening day celebration is planned for the $62 million redesigned Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis. Whether Memphis In May events still have a home at Memphis’ premiere park on the Mississippi River is uncertain.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.