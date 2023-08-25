Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man dead, woman wounded in double shooting

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene at a home on Glencoe Road, between Daggett and Lanette Roads, just before 6 a.m.

A woman and man were found at the scene with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead and the woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooter fled the scene. If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Footage from the altercation that led to Jarveon Hudspeth's death
Video released of fatal shooting by Shelby County deputy
1 dead after shooting at gas station on Poplar Avenue, police say
1 dead after shooting at gas station on Poplar Avenue, police say
3 injured in crash on Hwy. 385 in Collierville
Damien Deandre Washington, 31
Fatal hit-and-run suspect caught over 2 years after pedestrians struck on Jackson Ave.
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

Jarveon Hudspeth's mother, Charlotte Hagget, weeps during a July 10 press conference with...
LIVE: Attorney Ben Crump to discuss deaths of 2 Memphis men who died after altercations with law enforcement
Attorney Ben Crump to discuss deaths of 2 Memphis men who died after altercations with law
Tom Lee Park
Memphis Chamber to lead Memphis in May international activities
Tom Lee Park
Memphis Parks CEO says Tom Lee Park is ‘Ready for its close-up’