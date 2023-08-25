Man dead, woman wounded in double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene at a home on Glencoe Road, between Daggett and Lanette Roads, just before 6 a.m.

A woman and man were found at the scene with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead and the woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooter fled the scene. If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

