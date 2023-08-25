Man arrested after fatal shooting on Poplar Avenue, police say
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested and charged a man they say fatally shot a victim on Poplar Avenue.
On August 23, around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Poplar Avenue near Exchange.
Police say that one man was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.
A witness informed officers that the victim had gotten into an altercation with a man later identified as Monnie Coston.
Coston was later taken into police custody and is currently facing charges of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm.
