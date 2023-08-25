Man arrested after fatal shooting on Poplar Avenue, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested and charged a man they say fatally shot a victim on Poplar Avenue.

On August 23, around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Poplar Avenue near Exchange.

Police say that one man was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

A witness informed officers that the victim had gotten into an altercation with a man later identified as Monnie Coston.

Coston was later taken into police custody and is currently facing charges of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.