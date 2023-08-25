Advertise with Us
Man arrested after fatal shooting on Poplar Avenue, police say

Man arrested after fatal shooting on Poplar Avenue, police say
Man arrested after fatal shooting on Poplar Avenue, police say(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested and charged a man they say fatally shot a victim on Poplar Avenue.

On August 23, around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Poplar Avenue near Exchange.

Police say that one man was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

A witness informed officers that the victim had gotten into an altercation with a man later identified as Monnie Coston.

Coston was later taken into police custody and is currently facing charges of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm.

