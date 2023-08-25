Advertise with Us
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer 2023.

Another feature in this week’s publication highlights the new Barbie tribute collection honoree María Félix.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

To read more on the latest issue visit laprensalatina.com.

