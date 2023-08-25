Advertise with Us
Heading into the hottest afternoon of the summer

By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Excessive heat warnings will remain in place through Saturday evening. Highs this afternoon will be around 100-104 with a heat index of 110-118. Expect sun with a few clouds at times. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph. 

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows around 80. Winds will be south at 5 mph. 

SATURDAY: A weak front will move through late Saturday. There could be a stray shower or storm in a few spots. Highs will be in the 90s to near 100 Saturday.

SUNDAY: Highs will back off to around 90 or so by Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: It will be partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out Monday. Full sun returns Wednesday through Friday. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s next week.

