Friday Football Fever: Week 2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever is back for week 2! The temperatures are hot, but the game action may turn out to be even hotter.

This week’s Game of the Week is between Senatobia and Central High at Crump Stadium.

Other games you can expect to see on Action News 5 tonight at 10 p.m. include:

Middle College vs. Hillcrest

Lausanne vs. Bartlett

Fairley vs. Kirby

Manassas vs. White Station

