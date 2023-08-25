Friday Football Fever: Week 2
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever is back for week 2! The temperatures are hot, but the game action may turn out to be even hotter.
This week’s Game of the Week is between Senatobia and Central High at Crump Stadium.
Other games you can expect to see on Action News 5 tonight at 10 p.m. include:
- Middle College vs. Hillcrest
- Lausanne vs. Bartlett
- Fairley vs. Kirby
- Manassas vs. White Station
