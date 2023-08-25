First Alert Forecast: searing heat looks to ease through weekend, into next week

FRIDAY: More of the same with near-record breaking heat across the Mid-South to round out the work and school week. Expect mostly sunny skies with a rogue pop-up storm possible by the latter half of the afternoon hours. Most will remain dry and hot with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s again, feeling closer to 110-115. Some high schools have pushed back their kickoffs for Friday Football Fever; even with the later start times, ‘feels like’ temps will still be in the 100-108 range between 7-8 PM. Take care of yourself in the heat – eventually, we’ll fall back into the upper 70s to near 80 by early Saturday.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Expect nearly a carbon copy forecast for most of Saturday ahead of the first cold front expected to drop into the region late Saturday into early Sunday. Saturday will generally be mostly to partly sunny with highs well into the 90s to near 100. A few storms may bubble up with the afternoon heating, lingering into the early evening period. Partly sunny to variably cloudy skies Sunday will keep us in the lower 90s with another passing storm chance.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another front will slip south by Monday ushering in ‘near- to slightly below-normal’ highs for late August by Sunday through early next week. Highs by mid-week will head toward the lower to middle 80s in the system’s wake with mainly dry conditions. We’ll quickly see a rebound back toward the lower 90s by next weekend along with a risk for a passing storm or two.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Tropical Storm Franklin continues to gradually strengthen through the next few days as it meanders, strengthening to hurricane status this weekend. It’s path will turn, eventually, back toward the northwest to shoot the gap between Bermuda and the Carolina coast, but unlikely to have direct impacts. Several other waves continue to be watched over the next few days; including the potential for some development near the Yucatan into the eastern Gulf by mid-next week. This system has a HIGH chance of development with a track that could impact the Florida peninsula by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.