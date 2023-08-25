Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Fall season could bring influx of Flu, RVS, and COVID

Infectious disease specialist explains how to protect yourself
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the fall season approaches, health officials are encouraging people to take steps to protect themselves from 3 major viruses that could see an influx in cases.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Infectious Diseases Physician Dr. Shirin Mazumder joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about fall vaccinations, specifically for flu, RSV and COVID.

Dr. Mazumder also shared insights on the latest COVID trends and the new variant to watch.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Footage from the altercation that led to Jarveon Hudspeth's death
Video released of fatal shooting by Shelby County deputy
A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
1 dead after shooting at gas station on Poplar Avenue, police say
1 dead after shooting at gas station on Poplar Avenue, police say
3 injured in crash on Hwy. 385 in Collierville
Damien Deandre Washington, 31
Fatal hit-and-run suspect caught over 2 years after pedestrians struck on Jackson Ave.

Latest News

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Thousands to gather for 60th anniversary March on Washington to honor Dr. Martin Luther King...
Thousands to gather for 60th anniversary March on Washington
Thousands to gather for 60th anniversary March on Washington