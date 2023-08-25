Daycare workers wear spooky masks to scare toddlers, charged with child abuse

AMORY, Miss. (WMC) - Five daycare workers were formally charged with child abuse after scaring toddlers with Halloween masks in viral videos.

According to WTVA, the women were on trial at the Monroe County Justice Court.

Oci-Anna Kilburn, Sierra McCandless, and Jennifer Newman each face five counts of child abuse.

Shyenne Shelton was charged with four counts of child abuse.

Traci Hutson was charged with simple assault against a minor and failure to report abuse.

WTVA also confirmed that two of the women—Killbrun and McCandless—both gave no-contest pleas and will each be spending a year in jail.

Newman, however, pleaded guilty and will now have to register as a child abuser and will spend 12 months on probation.

Shelton will appear before a judge at a later date for her sentencing.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.