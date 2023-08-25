Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Daycare workers wear spooky masks to scare toddlers, charged with child abuse

daycare workers receive sentences for mask incident
daycare workers receive sentences for mask incident(Monroe County (MS) Sheriff's Department.)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMORY, Miss. (WMC) - Five daycare workers were formally charged with child abuse after scaring toddlers with Halloween masks in viral videos.

According to WTVA, the women were on trial at the Monroe County Justice Court.

Oci-Anna Kilburn, Sierra McCandless, and Jennifer Newman each face five counts of child abuse.

Shyenne Shelton was charged with four counts of child abuse.

Traci Hutson was charged with simple assault against a minor and failure to report abuse.

WTVA also confirmed that two of the women—Killbrun and McCandless—both gave no-contest pleas and will each be spending a year in jail.

Newman, however, pleaded guilty and will now have to register as a child abuser and will spend 12 months on probation.

Shelton will appear before a judge at a later date for her sentencing.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Footage from the altercation that led to Jarveon Hudspeth's death
Video released of fatal shooting by Shelby County deputy
A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
1 dead after shooting at gas station on Poplar Avenue, police say
1 dead after shooting at gas station on Poplar Avenue, police say
3 injured in crash on Hwy. 385 in Collierville
Man breaks into mother's home and trashes it, threatens her with violence, police say
Man breaks into his mother’s home and trashes it, threatens her, police say

Latest News

U.S. DHS awards over $1.4M in grants to improve safety, security in Shelby County
Students on the University of Memphis campus for "Weeks of Welcome," a line-up of activities...
901 Now: UofM students share hype for school year
Charles Baker
Armed and dangerous: Suspect on the run after shooting neighbor multiple times, say police
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson